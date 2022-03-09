Idle (IDLE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $76,004.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003103 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $76,004.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.95 or 0.06505902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,845.91 or 1.00092188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041676 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,952,375 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

