IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 121,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,623. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

