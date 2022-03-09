IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $17.86 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 246,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.