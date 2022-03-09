IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 269,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

