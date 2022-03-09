IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix stock traded up $19.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.97. The company had a trading volume of 248,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,199. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.67 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

