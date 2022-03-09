IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 7,715 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. 1,595,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,060,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

