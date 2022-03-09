IFP Advisors Inc Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

