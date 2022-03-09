IFP Advisors Inc Has $663,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

