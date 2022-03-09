IFP Advisors Inc Has $698,000 Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,384,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

