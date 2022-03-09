IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

