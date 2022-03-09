IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 691,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after buying an additional 43,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21.

