IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 133,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.