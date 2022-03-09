IFP Advisors Inc Sells 961 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.