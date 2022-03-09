Ignition Trading 31.6% Lower This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $114,411.45 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.47 or 1.00011383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00071240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,529,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,790 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.