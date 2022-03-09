Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.96. 309,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

