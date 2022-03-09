Imperium Group Global (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 1.98 and last traded at 1.98. Approximately 46,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 64,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.15 and a 200 day moving average of 2.00.

Get Imperium Group Global alerts:

About Imperium Group Global (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.