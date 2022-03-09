Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 183,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,295,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

