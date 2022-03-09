Impossible Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $22,812.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.