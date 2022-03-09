Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.
NYSE ICD opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 6.27. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.
In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
