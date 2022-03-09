Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.

NYSE ICD opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 6.27. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.