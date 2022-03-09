Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 56,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,184. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
