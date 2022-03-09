Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 56,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,184. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

