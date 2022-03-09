Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €48.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.96 ($48.87).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.