Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Critical Analysis

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Innodata has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innodata and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $58.24 million 2.27 $620,000.00 $0.02 246.12 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 5.19 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innodata and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17% MGT Capital Investments -233.62% -378.92% -85.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innodata beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems, which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. So

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

