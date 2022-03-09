Insider Buying: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases 66,810 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

DUOL traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. 18,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $17,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $5,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

