Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases C$354,330.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$354,330.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at C$354,330.

Shares of HLF opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$424.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.