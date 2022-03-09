Insider Buying: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Purchases 14,784 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 14,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £32,376.96 ($42,422.64).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.52. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 314.18 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £491.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 257 ($3.37).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

