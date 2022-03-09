Insider Buying: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Purchases 14,784 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 14,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £32,376.96 ($42,422.64).
Hunting stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.52. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 314.18 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £491.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.22%.
Hunting Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
