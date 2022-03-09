Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,349,650 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45.

NYSE IVZ opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

