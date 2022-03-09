Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.07. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The company has a market cap of C$671.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

