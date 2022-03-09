Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80.
Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.07. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The company has a market cap of C$671.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 44.74%.
Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
Featured Articles
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.