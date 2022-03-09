Insider Selling: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CFO Sells 7,067 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dean Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Dean Kaye sold 1,820 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $10,374.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $23,022.08.

ADV stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 642,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 176,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

