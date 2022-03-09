Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 3,624 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Brady Shirley sold 5,295 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $223,343.10.

Shares of CFX traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. 1,370,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

