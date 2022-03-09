Insider Selling: Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Vanessa Colomar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Shares of DARK traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 489.80 ($6.42). The company had a trading volume of 2,386,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,763. Darktrace plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 548.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DARK. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

