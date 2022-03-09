Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HRL stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

