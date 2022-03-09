Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
HRL stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.