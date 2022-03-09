Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 1,111 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44.
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $125.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
