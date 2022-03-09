Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 1,111 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

