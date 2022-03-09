Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MSI traded up $7.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,689. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

