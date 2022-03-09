Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.