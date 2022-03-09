Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells 6,228 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $147.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.