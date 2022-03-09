Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 1,716 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:S traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,487,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,805. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on S. Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

