Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 469 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $13,422.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $13,235.35.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 6,547,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,040,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.