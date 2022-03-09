Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 83,925 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 100,574 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $817,666.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

USER opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

USER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

