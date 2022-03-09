InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Issues Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

Shares of InspireMD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 48,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,513. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 16,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

