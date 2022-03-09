Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.99

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$188.99 and last traded at C$187.01, with a volume of 60554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$184.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$32.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$173.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$169.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.