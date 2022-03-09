Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.270-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,808. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.