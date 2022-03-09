Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $118.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

