Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,553 shares of company stock worth $62,637,001. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

