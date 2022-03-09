Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICPT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ICPT opened at $13.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $408.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

