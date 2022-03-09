International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 10,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,450. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.
In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.
International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
