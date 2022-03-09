International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 10,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,450. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Money Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

