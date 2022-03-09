International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.01

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.01 and last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 275481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

In other International Petroleum news, insider International Petroleum Corporation bought 92,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$708,833.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

