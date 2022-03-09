International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:IPCO opened at C$10.45 on Tuesday. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.25.

In related news, insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 92,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$708,833.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

