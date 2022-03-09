Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $914.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,712,000 after buying an additional 916,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $69,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,702,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,859,000 after buying an additional 1,442,615 shares during the period.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

