Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

