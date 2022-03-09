Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4,718.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,718 ($61.82) and last traded at GBX 4,804 ($62.95), with a volume of 50204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,920 ($64.47).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITRK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.53) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.72) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.86) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,328.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,294.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

